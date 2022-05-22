Advertisement

NTSB and FAA continue to investigate fatal plane crash in Wayne, Neb.

One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened in Wayne, Nebraska Friday night.

Authorities say the pilot, the only person on board, died in the accident.

The flying community is still looking for answers as to what happened Friday night, as a plane came down, in what authorities call a “stall spin” accident.

Investigations continue, however KTIV has learned new information about if this crash was related to the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

“So when the incident happened, the racing was not was not happening, the racing had been finished. Due to the winds. And for the safety protocol that is in place for them, racing stops,” said Travis Meyer, Wayne Municipal Airport Authority President.

The pilots could continue to fly if they chose to do so. It was a decision based off of their own skill level and expertise, and several pilots did continue to fly.

“It was 100% their decision. And a lot of them did decide to fly, they come here to fly, they love to fly, they have a passion for flying. And, and so yes, they they did but as far as the drag race portion was done, and everything was down,” said Meyer.

All remaining events for the MayDay STOL drag races have been canceled, but the pilot community continues to stand together.

“The pilot community truly is a family. It’s great in the high times, and in the low times everybody just hugs even harder,” said Meyer.

The National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene at the Wayne Airport to conduct investigations. These investigations could take up to six months until full details are released.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital overnight
Omaha Police: 13-year-old shot in chest overnight
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday
One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE
Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses
Corgis line up for the first race of the day at the second annual Omaha Corgi Race
Animal lovers turn out for second annual Omaha Corgi Race

Latest News

Black Widow and Spiderman take a photo with a fan at the Omaha Children’s Museum
Superhero-themed weekend held at Omaha Children’s Museum
NSP engaged in two high speed chases over the weekend
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
One hospitalized after shooting at Omaha motorcycle club
An annual art fair sees a good turnout over the weekend
Annual art fair in Omaha sees good turnout Saturday
NSP engaged in two high speed chases over the weekend
Nebraska State Patrol engage in two chases over 100 mph