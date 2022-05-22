Nebraska State Patrol: Two drivers flee over 100 mph in two separate incidents
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a busy weekend for the Nebraska State Patrol, with two chases Saturday night involving drivers going over 100 mph.
Saturday night NSP Captain Matt Sutter posted a picture of an impounded motorcycle. A novelty plate reads “will run.”
Troopers were able to stop the motorcyclist with the help of an Omaha Police helicopter after a chase in both Sarpy and Douglas County.
The second chase also happened Saturday night and involved this Challenger.
Sutter says troopers used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s front tires after a chase spanning all across Douglas and Sarpy county.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.