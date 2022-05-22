Advertisement

Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate.

School officials say 18-year-old 2022 graduate Madison Everitt was involved in a car crash early Sunday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff says a two-vehicle, head-on crash happened shortly after midnight southwest of Blair on Highway 30. A Jeep driven by Everitt was heading westbound before colliding with an eastbound van.

Everitt and a passenger were injured in the crash and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to school officials, Everitt suffered a traumatic brain injury that she will not recover from.

The Fremont High School principal in a release to families Sunday said that Everitt was involved in activities like dance, choir, theater and track. It goes on to say she will be greatly missed.

Crisis and grief counselors will be available at the high school Monday for anyone in need of assistance.

