Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, sunny this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning as temperatures dipped into the mid and upper 30s all across the area. Some patchy frost just before sunrise, but lots of sunshine is on the way for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by Noon, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees in the metro. Winds will be fairly light most of the day, really a nice day to get outdoors.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will be on the increase overnight, and we’ll likely wake up to gray skies Monday morning. Temperatures will not be quite as cold, but you’ll still likely need a jacket with morning lows in the upper 40s. The clouds will mean a slow warm-up, but we should still reach the low 60s by the afternoon. That’s likely as warm as we get, as some spotty showers move in during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will be on the light side, but it’s just enough to keep us on the cool side.

Cooler Monday Afternoon
Cooler Monday Afternoon(WOWT)

A little break in the rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, but another wave of rain is likely by late Tuesday morning or early afternoon. Steady rain at times is possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The rain will keep Tuesday even cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s. Showers will likely stick around into Wednesday morning, tapering off by the afternoon. Rainfall totals of one-half to one inch are possible

Rainfall Potential Monday - Wednesday
Rainfall Potential Monday - Wednesday(WOWT)

Rain should move out Wednesday afternoon, but we stay cool with highs in the lower 60s. Warmer weather finally returns for the second half of the week, highs warm into the 70s on Thursday and 80s by Friday. Seasonably warm weather for Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 80s likely.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital overnight
Omaha Police: 13-year-old shot in chest overnight
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday
One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE
Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses
Donation box in Omaha that became an eyesore is now gone

Latest News

Frost Advisory Sunday Morning
David’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost tonight, warmer Sunday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Staying cool today, patchy frost for some tonight
Sunday morning frost potential
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Saturday, potentially frosty Sunday morning
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air settles in for the weekend