David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, sunny this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning as temperatures dipped into the mid and upper 30s all across the area. Some patchy frost just before sunrise, but lots of sunshine is on the way for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by Noon, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees in the metro. Winds will be fairly light most of the day, really a nice day to get outdoors.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will be on the increase overnight, and we’ll likely wake up to gray skies Monday morning. Temperatures will not be quite as cold, but you’ll still likely need a jacket with morning lows in the upper 40s. The clouds will mean a slow warm-up, but we should still reach the low 60s by the afternoon. That’s likely as warm as we get, as some spotty showers move in during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will be on the light side, but it’s just enough to keep us on the cool side.

Cooler Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

A little break in the rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, but another wave of rain is likely by late Tuesday morning or early afternoon. Steady rain at times is possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The rain will keep Tuesday even cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s. Showers will likely stick around into Wednesday morning, tapering off by the afternoon. Rainfall totals of one-half to one inch are possible

Rainfall Potential Monday - Wednesday (WOWT)

Rain should move out Wednesday afternoon, but we stay cool with highs in the lower 60s. Warmer weather finally returns for the second half of the week, highs warm into the 70s on Thursday and 80s by Friday. Seasonably warm weather for Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 80s likely.

