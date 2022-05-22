David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler with more rain showers to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a frosty start to the day as temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 30s across much of the area. Omaha fell to 37 degrees, while Lincoln set a new record low of 34 degrees. Despite the cold start, temperatures warmed quickly this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine, with highs close to 70 across most of the metro. Temperatures will stay mild this evening, holding onto the 60s through at least 8pm. We will dip back into the 50s by late evening, so you’ll likely still want that light jacket. It will not be as cold tonight thanks to increasing clouds. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s as opposed the frosty conditions we saw today.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Cloudy skies will roll in by Monday morning, with clouds sticking around all day. We should be dry for most of the morning into the early afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the low and middle 60s. However, light rain showers are likely by late afternoon into the evening. Rain will be on the light side, but it will be enough to drop temperatures back into the 50s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Showers should dry out Monday night, with the break lasting into early Tuesday. Another round of rain is likely by the mid to late morning hours on Tuesday, with steady light to moderate rain likely throughout Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. The steady rain will keep us very cool, with highs only in the middle to upper 50s. The steady rain should let up by late evening, but on and off showers will likely stick around into Wednesday, keeping us on the cool side. Total rainfall amounts could approach one-half to one inch, especially south of I-80.

Rain Potential Through Wednesday (WOWT)

Sunshine is finally back in the forecast by Thursday, with highs climbing into the middle 70s. It should be a really nice day. Even warmer for Friday into the weekend with highs potentially climbing into the upper 80s. An isolated storm or two is possible by the end of the holiday weekend.

