Annual art fair in Omaha sees good turnout Saturday

An annual art fair sees a good turnout over the weekend
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An annual art fair was held in Omaha Saturday.

It’s the 34th annual Rockbrook Village Springfest Arts and Craft Show. The area is turned into an art village as 70 vendors line up and down the shopping center.

A variety of different things are sold, whether that’s with glass, clothing materials or other materials.

Many vendors at the event made their art by hand, like Buck Redinbaugh, the owner of Bucks Rustic Woodshop. He has tables and desks made out of wood.

“I do all live-edge handcrafted, I do everything from cutting the tree to selling the product and everything in between,” Buck said.

This is his first year being at the Rockbrook Village Springfest and says he is very impressed.

“We love it. So far we’ve had really good interaction with people and people are real interested and have had good people to talk to so far.”

