UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln that hospitalized three people early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. at 12th and O Streets. Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW officers in the area heard shots being fired just down the street and quickly raced to the scene. Police also said that a gunman fired shots into a group of people.

Upon arrival, LPD says they located three people down with gunshot wounds and began administering life-saving measures.

All three patients were taken to a Lincoln hospital. Police say one victim is in critical with life-threatening injuries, another is in critical but stable condition, and the third victim was treated at the hospital and later released.

Police added that there are no suspects in custody at this time, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.

LPD is processing the scene on O Street between 11th & 12th, as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. As a result, residents are asked to avoid the area, which will be closed through the morning.

“Video evidence has already been collected and is currently being reviewed by investigators,” Lincoln Police tweeted out.

LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence. Anyone with information can call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O Streets.

