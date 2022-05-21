Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 20

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a stolen cat, a fired police chief and the video of a young boy who was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 20.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave

Omaha’s police chief fired a precinct captain who had been the subject of an internal investigation.

Omaha’s police chief fires a precinct captain who had been the subject of an internal investigation.

5. Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from its kennel at the Nebraska Humane Society last weekend.

The Nebraska Humane Society is asking for help finding a literal cat burglar.

4. Teenager killed in car and semi collision along I-29

For unknown reasons, a car driven by a 17-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi.

A teenager is dead after a severe crash Saturday

3. Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

Greg Cutchall, founder of several popular local restaurants and franchises, died Monday. He held over 44 restaurants in five states at the time of his passing.

A well-known restaurant owner in Omaha has died.

2. Sarpy County fence crashers charged

Nine teenagers under the age of 18 were cited by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for criminal mischief at nine separate homes.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office cited nine teenagers with a tenth expected to face consequences.

1. Omaha boy finds help after dropped at wrong bus stop

A substitute bus driver is no longer transporting students for Omaha Public Schools after a 7-year-old student says the driver put him out at the wrong stop.

After his school bus dropped off him at the wrong stop, this Omaha Public Schools student walked until he found a house he recognized, and rang the doorbell.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
2. Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies
3. Teenager killed in car and semi collision along I-29
4. New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
5. Thousands of Nebraskans switching party affiliation ahead of primary
6. Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
