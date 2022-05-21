Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 20
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a stolen cat, a fired police chief and the video of a young boy who was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 20.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Omaha’s police chief fired a precinct captain who had been the subject of an internal investigation.
5. Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief
An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from its kennel at the Nebraska Humane Society last weekend.
4. Teenager killed in car and semi collision along I-29
For unknown reasons, a car driven by a 17-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi.
3. Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies
Greg Cutchall, founder of several popular local restaurants and franchises, died Monday. He held over 44 restaurants in five states at the time of his passing.
2. Sarpy County fence crashers charged
Nine teenagers under the age of 18 were cited by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for criminal mischief at nine separate homes.
1. Omaha boy finds help after dropped at wrong bus stop
A substitute bus driver is no longer transporting students for Omaha Public Schools after a 7-year-old student says the driver put him out at the wrong stop.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
