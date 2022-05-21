Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 20

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 20.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Omaha’s police chief fired a precinct captain who had been the subject of an internal investigation.

An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from its kennel at the Nebraska Humane Society last weekend.

For unknown reasons, a car driven by a 17-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi.

Greg Cutchall, founder of several popular local restaurants and franchises, died Monday. He held over 44 restaurants in five states at the time of his passing.

Nine teenagers under the age of 18 were cited by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for criminal mischief at nine separate homes.

After his school bus dropped off him at the wrong stop, this Omaha Public Schools student walked until he found a house he recognized, and rang the doorbell.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

