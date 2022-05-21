One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE

UPDATE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say one person has died after a plane crashed in northeast Nebraska Friday night.

According to a press release, at about 6:45 p.m. a pilot crashed during their final approach to the Wayne Airport. Authorities believe it to be a “stall spin” accident.

Authorities say the pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and is the sole fatality. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

In response to this crash, all events related to the Wayne Mayday STOL Drag Race have been canceled.

PREVIOUS

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne Mayday STOL Drag Race has been canceled for Friday night.

According to the Mayday STOL Drag Race Facebook page, all events have been canceled to an onsite incident. They also recommend to stay out of the area.

The Mayday STOL Drag Race did not disclose the details of the incident.

