Advertisement

One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE

(MGN)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say one person has died after a plane crashed in northeast Nebraska Friday night.

According to a press release, at about 6:45 p.m. a pilot crashed during their final approach to the Wayne Airport. Authorities believe it to be a “stall spin” accident.

Authorities say the pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and is the sole fatality. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

In response to this crash, all events related to the Wayne Mayday STOL Drag Race have been canceled.

PREVIOUS

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne Mayday STOL Drag Race has been canceled for Friday night.

According to the Mayday STOL Drag Race Facebook page, all events have been canceled to an onsite incident. They also recommend to stay out of the area.

The Mayday STOL Drag Race did not disclose the details of the incident.

Mayday STOL Drag Race announced all events for Friday have been cancelled on their Facebook page
Mayday STOL Drag Race announced all events for Friday have been cancelled on their Facebook page(Mayday STOL Drag Race)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Omaha neighbors voice frustrations over overgrown public property now eyesore
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown

Latest News

Creighton University associate professor Guy McHendry, PhD.
Creighton professor sees rise of white nationalist hate rhetoric
Omaha neighbors pleased with overgrown public property finally mowed
Donation box in Omaha that became an eyesore is now gone
Emily's Friday evening forecast