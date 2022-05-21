Omaha Police: 13-year-old shot in chest overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Omaha Police were called to a shooting at a home near 40th and Corby where they found the teenager in serious condition.

Police on scene told 6 News several juveniles were taken out of the house for safety and questioning. Two suspects fled before police arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.