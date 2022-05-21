Advertisement

Omaha Police: 13-year-old shot in chest overnight

A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Omaha Police were called to a shooting at a home near 40th and Corby where they found the teenager in serious condition.

Police on scene told 6 News several juveniles were taken out of the house for safety and questioning. Two suspects fled before police arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha neighbors voice frustrations over overgrown public property now eyesore
One person dead after plane crash in Wayne, NE
Omaha Police: Man arrested for robbery and attempted robbery in same night
Donation box in Omaha that became an eyesore is now gone
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth

Latest News

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 20
A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital overnight
13-year-old shot in chest Saturday overnight
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Staying cool today, patchy frost for some tonight