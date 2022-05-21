Omaha neighbors pleased with overgrown public property finally mowed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The smell of freshly cut grass has homeowners in a northwest Omaha neighborhood satisfied that mowers won’t skip several common areas again.

Last night, 6 News showed you the overgrown public property that hadn’t been mowed all year because it wasn’t on a map used by a city contractor.

The parks department corrected the oversight and today a stretch of the common area has been cut behind a half dozen homes.

This is the first year the city used a private contractor in the Willow Wood subdivision. Taxpayers pay about $48,000 for mowing services on public property in that neighborhood.

An updated map means none of it should be missed again.

