Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses

By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk woman was sentenced to a decade in prison for intending to distribute more than 100 grams of meth.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska, Nicole Peterson, 37, of Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, on March 30, 2019, law enforcement got a search warrant for a building in Kearney, Nebraska. The building had allegedly been turned into a makeshift home by co-defendant Rodney Randolph. Peterson and Josiah Negley were also in the building.

Law enforcement seized 117 grams of meth from the home. The three defendants allegedly admitted they got the meth from Colorado and intended to distribute it in Kearney.

Peterson was sentenced Friday to 120 months in prison. Afterward, she will serve five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

