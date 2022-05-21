Advertisement

Josh Fight returns to Lincoln

The second annual Josh Fight gathered dozens of Joshes for a good cause.
What started as a fun battle to get Josh’s from all over the country out of their houses after months of social distancing and quarantining has turned into an annual charity event.(10/11 NOW)
By Kennedy Stowater
Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -What started as a fun battle to get Joshes from all over the country out of their houses after months of social distancing and quarantining has turned into an annual charity event. Dozens of Joshes were gathered at Bowling Lake Park for the second annual Josh Fight.

“We have a bunch of people named Josh gathered here today,” said Josh Swain, Creator of the Josh Fight.

What started out as a way to find the Ultimate Josh turned into around 100 people gathering at the park to raise money for the Lincoln Food Bank, the Children’s Hospital and Josh the Otter.

“I heard about it last year after the fight, and I was jealous because I am the real Josh,” Josh said.

Josh Swain wanted to find somebody with his exact name, so he picked a central part of the United States, so Joshes from all around the country could battle for the title of “The Real Josh.”

How do they battle for the title? With a pool noodle fight.

“We have an officiator for the event,” Swain said. “The ref determines whose tagged, whose not, but ultimately it’s a game of honor, right? Joshes are bound by honor, so I expect them all to be fair and good sports.”

Everybody wanted in on the pool-noodle battle, so there were two rounds of fights. One for Joshes, and one for non-Joshes.

It was a hard-fought battle, but ultimately, Josh won.

