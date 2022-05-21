Huskers win NCAA Softball Tournament opener against North Texas 3-0

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combine for a shutout in Nebraska’s 3-0 win against North Texas. With the result, the Huskers will play the host Oklahoma State next, Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. central.

Ferrell won her 20th of the season going 5.1 innings striking out six batters. Wallace finished off the final 1.2 innings only allowing one hit. Cam Ybarra was 2 for 3 with Mya Felder and Kaylin Kinney each adding an RBI. The Huskers took an early lead with a two-run first inning. This is a double-elimination tournament which means the Huskers could end up playing two games Saturday. It all depends what happens against Oklahoma State. If they pull the upset they won’t need to play a second game Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.