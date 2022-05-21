Happy Birthday ‘Dunder Mifflin’: Real-life paper mill company featured in ‘The Office’ turns 100

SCRANTON, Pa. (NBC) - The most famous paper company in America celebrated its 100th anniversary on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Co. in Scranton, Pa., marked the special occasion with a ribbon-cutting.

Fans of U.S. sitcom “The Office,” which originally aired on NBC, will recognize the building and associate it with its fictional paper company, Dunder Mifflin.

The family-oriented, real-life paper company is now in its third generation.

“My grandfather Jacob Fink and my dad Jerry Fink would be proud to see how their company has grown over the last 100 years and surprised to learn our building is a world-renowned landmark,” Douglas Fink, president of Pennsylvania Paper & Supply, said in a news release commemorating the anniversary. “John Krasinski took that shot of our tower in 2004 when he was doing research for The Office and for his role as Jim Halpert in the fictional Dunder Mifflin.”

The company wasn’t always housed at the now-notable location. As the company grew, it moved several times before landing at the iconic tower almost 55 years ago.

“Almost two decades later, fans still show up looking for the real Dunder Mifflin, but we’re not the colorful oddballs of ‘The Office’; we’re a team of 300 professionals steeped in 100 years of history,” Fink said in the release.

