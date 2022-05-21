Elkhorn North defeats Waverly, 2-0, for program’s first state title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Left-handed pitcher Colin Nowaczyk led the Wolves to the Class B state baseball championship tossing 10 strikeouts in the two-hitter, complete game shutout against the Vikings.

Elkhorn North got on the board in the top of the third with a sacrifice fly from Chris Thiessen to plate one and then an RBI from Luke Tillman in the top of the sixth to go up 2-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, first baseman Ryan Harrahill has a diving catch into the net for the final out of the game, securing the Wolves as the 2022 champions.

This is the third championship Elkhorn North athletics has won in the last two days.

