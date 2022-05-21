Donation box in Omaha that became an eyesore is now gone

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha community may have lost an opportunity to make donations and help others but they may also have lost a neighborhood eyesore.

The sign of a donation box says it’s for collecting shoes, small household goods, housewares, and linens to help Children’s Hospital and Medical Center.

But people are dropping off or throwing away everything and more listed on the do not drop off here list, antique television sets, even their garbage. People who live around here and shop in the area say this space often looks like this.

“Oh yeah, from furniture to clothes to boxes all kinds of things tables I’ve seen there, mattresses, it’s like a dumping site,” said Vicki Best.

“I think it’s a joke, people are lazy and don’t want to throw their own stuff away,” said Angie Smits.

A lot of the stuff dropped off on the pavement around the donation box is really no good to anyone.

“I think if people are going to donate for people to have nice stuff they shouldn’t throw trash over here all over the parking lot,” said Smits.

People in the neighborhood say this place can be a total eyesore.

“It’s terrible, you would think people in the community wouldn’t want to trash it up like that but I don’t know how they could fix it though,” said Best.

6 News talked to officials from Children’s Hospital when we recorded a video of the donation drop box site yesterday. Since then we haven’t been able to connect with hospital officials.

But when we returned today the donation drop box and all the signs were gone. There were some remnants of the old stuff people dropped off here left behind.

The big mess is gone and hopefully, the old dumpsite won’t move to another part of the neighborhood.

6 News made efforts but was unable to connect with Children’s Hospital officials for an interview or information on what happened to the donation drop box near North 30th and Hanover.

