David’s Morning Forecast - Staying cool today, patchy frost for some tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler air continues to spill into the area today along with cloudy skies. Temperatures dipped into the upper 40s early Saturday morning, with a few light sprinkles in spots. The clouds will lead to a cool day, with temperatures very slowly warming through the 50s. We should see a little more sunshine this afternoon with highs around 60 degrees. Skies actually clear out this evening, which will allow us to cool very quickly.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures likely dip into the upper 30s north of I-80 early Sunday morning. Some patchy frost will be possible, particularly north and west of Omaha where the coolest morning temperatures are expected. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Columbus, Norfolk, and West Point areas to start the day.

Frost for some early Sunday (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies are epxected for the rest of Sunday, with temperatures a little warmer than what we are expected today. Highs should reach the upper 60s to near 70 by Sunday afternoon. Though warmer than today, we’ll still be nearly 10 degrees cooler than average for the second half of May.

Warmer Sunday Afternoon (WOWT)

More cool weather is expected next week with scattered showers possible. Rain chances begin Monday, with showers likely Monday evening into the overnight. A few scattered showers will remain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cloudy skies and showers will keep temperatures well below average, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through Wednesday. Warmer weather finally returns by the end of the week, with highs in the 80s likely for the Memorial Day weekend.

