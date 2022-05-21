David’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost tonight, warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Late afternoon and evening sunshine helped to give temperatures a little boost today, warming us into the lower 60s around the metro. However, you’ll likely still want a jacket this evening as we will cool quickly near and after sunset, with temperatures already falling back to around 50 by 10pm. A very chilly night is in store for much of the area, with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s near and north of I-80. We should wind up around 39 in Omaha, but it will be a few degrees cooler than that for those of you north of town, with lows between 35 and 38 for areas around Columbus, Norfolk, Tekamah, and Denison. A Frost Advisory is in place for areas north of the metro. If you can, you should cover up or bring in any sensitive plants until after sunrise on Sunday.

Frost Advisory Sunday Morning (WOWT)

After a cold start, sunny skies will help to warm things up quickly by Sunday afternoon. We should be in the 60s by Noon, with afternoon highs approaching 70 degrees. Even though it will be warmer than Saturday, a high of 70 is still nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

That system arrives on Monday, bringing us cloudy skies and a chance for showers by the afternoon. Rain will likely spread in from the south during the afternoon and evening hours, with scattered showers lasting into the overnight. The clouds and rain will keep us cool, with highs only in the upper 50s. We may see a break in the rain late Monday night and Tuesday morning, but another round of showers is likely by Tuesday afternoon or evening, lasting into Wednesday morning. The additional rain will keep Tuesday quite cool as well with highs in the upper 50s. Between the two events, rainfall totals of one-half to one inch are possible.

Rainfall Potential Monday - Tuesday (WOWT)

Rain should move out of the area Wednesday morning, but clouds may be slow to break. That will keep highs on Wednesday close to 60s degrees. More sunshine is finally back in the forecast by Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. More typical late May weather is expected for Memorial Day weekend with highs climbing back into the 80s.

