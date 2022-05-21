Animal lovers turn out for second annual Omaha Corgi Race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a mad dash to the finish line at the second annual Omaha Corgi Races.

Fans came out to Carter Lake Park to cheer their favorites on.

“We have about 95 dogs racing today,” says Olivia Fries, Co-President & Marketing Coordinator of the Omaha Corgi Crew. “Pretty much everyone loves dogs, and pretty much everyone loves corgis because they are ridiculously cute and it is just beyond hilarious to watch them run.”

One corgi by the name of Morty has been training for this day. Owners Isaac Wallace & Claire Garduno are excited to see the hard work pay off.

“We set up in our yard and we would have her hold him and then I would use the toy, get him to come over and give him a treat. Hopefully that will pay off today,” says Wallace.

Saturday’s race served as a great way for corgi lovers to connect.

“We’ve never seen anything like it. So it’s kind of neat to come out here and see all the different people who have corgis and who are just as obsessed as us,” says Garduno.

Although they’re small, these herding dogs are quite fast and loyal companions.

“He’s like my best friend, he’s awesome. Just his energy and having him around the house is what I live for,” says Wallace.

There were nine preliminary heats and it was narrowed down to a final championship sprint. A corgi named Bolt was ultimately crowned the grand champion.

The event was free but organizers say any proceeds from Saturday will benefit local rescues through the Omaha Corgi Crew’s annual fundraising effort.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.