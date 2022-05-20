Advertisement

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders.

Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.

Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve.

The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Omaha neighbors voice frustrations over overgrown public property now eyesore

Latest News

Emily's Friday evening forecast
Benson Plant Rescue looking for new permanent location
Plans for new Omaha library locations continue moving forward
Shortage of pool service companies in Omaha metro