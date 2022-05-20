Shortage of pool service companies in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pool owners in the Omaha metro area may find themselves swimming upstream.

Hundreds of new pools went in during the pandemic without enough professionals to take care of them.

Krystle Jorczak says having a pool is not all fun and games. She says it took two months just to get her pool opened this year. “Trying to get a company to come out and actually service the pool was really hard,” she said.

Many pool owners find themselves in the same lane.

Mike Creekmore with Outdoor Living Pool and Spa says most pool companies are swamped. Creekmore says it started with the pandemic.“There was all of a sudden a huge demand for everything outdoor. At that point we just started getting flooded with calls for building new pool,” he said.

Creekmore estimates that over the past two years, more than 500 new pools have gone up in the Omaha metro area. “That’s a crazy amount,” he said.

Now, finding someone to maintain them is not easy. “Now there’s all these people that don’t necessarily have help and need help and there’s not a lot of service professionals,” Creekmore said.

Creekmore says most people can take care of their pool on a daily basis. “They also bring in water samples for us to test and we basically give them a recipe for what they should be doing on a weekly basis to balance their water.”

Opening and closing a pool, or fixing any problems is a different story. “They may be in a situation where they find an inexperienced person to take care of it and potentially something or end up in a worse situation,” Creekmore said.

Jorczak hopes her pool survives the summer. She learned last year to start scheduling her closing early. “I called in August and it was November when they were actually able to come out and actually close it,” Jorczak said.

Pool companies also advise stocking up on cleaning supplies at the beginning of the summer, in case there is a supply shortage later.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.