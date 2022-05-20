Saturday is Nebraska’s annual Free Fishing and Park Entry Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Free Fishing and Park Entry Day across all Nebraska state parks Saturday.

The event is held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend.

Nebraska Game and Parks says no permit is needed to get into any state recreation area or state-run park. The agency says that there will be several free events being held throughout the day that anyone can take part in.

Several family-friendly activities are scheduled. Some of them include:

Fort Robinson State Park

A Kids’ Fishing Derby is set for 9 a.m. for ages 12 and under at Grabel Ponds. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and prizes are awarded during and after the derby.

A barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the west lawn. The cost to enjoy the barbeque is $9. There will also be free horse-drawn wagon and Jeep tours that coincide with the barbecue.

Platte River State Park

Fishing rods, reels, bait and instruction will be available free to participants at Jenny Newman Pond from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This program is geared toward people of all ages who are new to fishing or have not fished in years.

Schramm Education Center

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., people can join the free Writing Hike for Beginners event with Master Naturalist Jeff Lacey. Participants will explore Schramm Park with a nature journal. This hike is designed to teach naturalists of all ages to write and sketch about nature. Meet in front of the education center. No registration is required.

Ponca State Park

Ponca will host the Bill Morris Fishing Derby for anglers of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish caught in age groups. There also will be naturalist programs, macro-invertebrate dipping, fishing lure building class and backyard bass casting.

Ash Hollow State Historical Park

Children under the age of 18 are invited to fish Ash Hollow’s pond and keep everything they catch. A free hot dog lunch will be served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area

The park will host Wildlands Day, which will include a bird hike, wildflower walk, children’s crafts and live animal presentation.

