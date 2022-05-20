Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air settles in for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight causing the winds to kick up here into the early morning hours. Thankfully those will decrease pretty quickly this morning. Gusts to 15 mph are likely most of the rest of the day.

With some afternoon clearing we’ll be able to warm into the lower 70s. This very well be the warmest day we have for a while.

Clouds will roll back in overnight tonight but we should still be able to get even colder with lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning. It will be a struggle to warm all day Saturday thanks to clouds and morning scattered showers. Even with a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon we’ll likely struggle to hit 60 degrees for a high. The rain chances aren’t all that great and likely won’t amount to much if you see any showers, generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Then pay attention to Saturday night into Sunday morning when air temperatures fall into the upper 30s for several of us. That could be just enough to see some patchy frost form in some areas. Cover up any plants you’d likely to save just to be safe Saturday night. Thankfully we’ll warm up quickly by mid morning.

