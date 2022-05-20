Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air settles in for the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight causing the winds to kick up here into the early morning hours. Thankfully those will decrease pretty quickly this morning. Gusts to 15 mph are likely most of the rest of the day.

Friday Wind Gusts
Friday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

With some afternoon clearing we’ll be able to warm into the lower 70s. This very well be the warmest day we have for a while.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will roll back in overnight tonight but we should still be able to get even colder with lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning. It will be a struggle to warm all day Saturday thanks to clouds and morning scattered showers. Even with a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon we’ll likely struggle to hit 60 degrees for a high. The rain chances aren’t all that great and likely won’t amount to much if you see any showers, generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Then pay attention to Saturday night into Sunday morning when air temperatures fall into the upper 30s for several of us. That could be just enough to see some patchy frost form in some areas. Cover up any plants you’d likely to save just to be safe Saturday night. Thankfully we’ll warm up quickly by mid morning.

Sunday Morning
Sunday Morning(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Caleb Walter
Drunk driver nearly hits children, arrested in Iowa

Latest News

Severe T-Storm Watch
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms along a Thursday night cold front
Storm cleanup in northeast Kansas
Storm cleanup in northeast Kansas
Record Heat Today
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat this afternoon, storm chance tonight
Thursday highs
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A hot Thursday ahead of our next cold front