Advertisement

Omaha Police to participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

Seatbelt Click It or Ticket
Seatbelt Click It or Ticket(KFYR)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in the Omaha Metro will be cracking down on seatbelt law.

Starting Monday, May 23, Omaha Police will be participating in a nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety will help fund extra traffic enforcement. Officers will focus on Nebraska’s seatbelt and child restraint laws.

According to Omaha Police, the goal of the campaign is to increase awareness of these restraint laws while increasing the number of drivers wearing their seatbelts.

Omaha Police says that out of the 20 fatal car crashes they’ve investigated so far in 2022, four victims were not wearing seatbelts. According to police, wearing your seatbelt is the best way to reduce the chances of death and serious injury during a car crash.

Omaha Police will participate in the nationwide initiative from Monday, May 23, to Sunday, June 5.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Caleb Walter
Drunk driver nearly hits children, arrested in Iowa

Latest News

Greg Gonzalez, left, and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election 2022 update: Douglas County Sheriff primary sees Gonzales, Hanson facing off in November
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha neighbors voice frustrations over overgrown public property now eyesore
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan reads to Lothrop Elementary students.
OPS revs up summer reading program for elementary students