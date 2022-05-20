Omaha Police to participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in the Omaha Metro will be cracking down on seatbelt law.

Starting Monday, May 23, Omaha Police will be participating in a nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety will help fund extra traffic enforcement. Officers will focus on Nebraska’s seatbelt and child restraint laws.

According to Omaha Police, the goal of the campaign is to increase awareness of these restraint laws while increasing the number of drivers wearing their seatbelts.

Omaha Police says that out of the 20 fatal car crashes they’ve investigated so far in 2022, four victims were not wearing seatbelts. According to police, wearing your seatbelt is the best way to reduce the chances of death and serious injury during a car crash.

Omaha Police will participate in the nationwide initiative from Monday, May 23, to Sunday, June 5.

