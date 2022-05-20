Omaha Police: Man arrested for robbery and attempted robbery in same night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of a robbery and an attempted robbery appeared in court Friday.

On May 18, a robbery at the Kum and Go at 144th and Q Street was reported to police at 2:40 a.m. An employee said a man entered the store and demanded money while claiming he had a gun. Omaha Police say the money was handed over to the robber and they left in a white GMC pickup truck.

An hour later at 3:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the Casey’s at 138th and Q Street in response to an attempted robbery. An employee told police a man entered, claimed he had a gun, threatened to shoot the employee in the head and demanded money from the cash register. The employee told the man they could not access the cash register and the man left in a white pickup truck that police say matched the description of the earlier robbery.

Police traced the license plate on the truck to an address in Bennington. Omaha Police say the owner of the truck told officers it was being driven by his son, identified by police as Robert Citro.

Omaha Police say Citro was later found in the same clothing the suspect wore during the robberies. Citro was arrested and booked for one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Citro’s bond is set at $200,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.

