Advertisement

Omaha Police: Man arrested for robbery and attempted robbery in same night

(KPTV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of a robbery and an attempted robbery appeared in court Friday.

On May 18, a robbery at the Kum and Go at 144th and Q Street was reported to police at 2:40 a.m. An employee said a man entered the store and demanded money while claiming he had a gun. Omaha Police say the money was handed over to the robber and they left in a white GMC pickup truck.

An hour later at 3:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the Casey’s at 138th and Q Street in response to an attempted robbery. An employee told police a man entered, claimed he had a gun, threatened to shoot the employee in the head and demanded money from the cash register. The employee told the man they could not access the cash register and the man left in a white pickup truck that police say matched the description of the earlier robbery.

Police traced the license plate on the truck to an address in Bennington. Omaha Police say the owner of the truck told officers it was being driven by his son, identified by police as Robert Citro.

Omaha Police say Citro was later found in the same clothing the suspect wore during the robberies. Citro was arrested and booked for one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Citro’s bond is set at $200,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Caleb Walter
Drunk driver nearly hits children, arrested in Iowa

Latest News

Nebraska unemployment rate falls to new record low of 1.9%
Seatbelt Click It or Ticket
Omaha Police to participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
Greg Gonzalez, left, and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election 2022 update: Douglas County Sheriff primary sees Gonzales, Hanson facing off in November
Rusty's Morning Forecast