Nebraska unemployment rate falls to new record low of 1.9%

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to fall.

The Nebraska Department of Labor released unemployment numbers for April 2022.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 1.9% in April, down from 2.0% in March. The April rate is tied with Utah for the lowest unemployment in the country, and is the lowest in the state’s history.

April’s employment reached an all-time high of 1,040,325, with 69 out of 100 adults actively working. The national rate is 60 out of 100 adults employed.

“We saw record-setting state revenues and our highest-ever employment in April,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These strong signs of growth reflect the creation of plentiful great-paying jobs for Nebraskans.”

The national unemployment rate for April 2022 is 3.6%.

