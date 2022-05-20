Nebraska sees record-high tax receipts as state revenue rises

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska records a billion dollars in monthly tax receipts for the first time in state history.

While the gross tax revenue topped $1 billion, net receipts came in at $939 million.

At $375 million above projections, April 2022 marks the largest net revenue increase in state history.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said these surplus revenues paved the way for historic tax relief in the 2022 legislative session, but with a possible recession looming, some policy advisors are cautioning against cutting taxes again too soon.

