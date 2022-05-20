Millard West wins state championship on walk off home run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard West wins its second baseball state championship since the 2019 season 11-10 with an AJ Tauber solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against their rivals from Millard South. It was as exciting of a finish as there is but a wild game with each scoring a ton of runs while the other was stuck watching it happen.

The Wildcats opened the game with an eight-run first inning and then they added another run in the second inning for a 9-0 lead. By the middle of the 6th inning, they were trailing 10-9. The Patriots scored ten unanswered in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The explosive run was capped off by a Cam Kozeal grand slam. Millard West came back with a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at ten setting the stage for the walk-off by Tauber.

These two teams also met for the baseball Class A championship last year, the Patriots won that game.

