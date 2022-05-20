Advertisement

Millard West wins state championship on walk off home run

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard West wins its second baseball state championship since the 2019 season 11-10 with an AJ Tauber solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against their rivals from Millard South. It was as exciting of a finish as there is but a wild game with each scoring a ton of runs while the other was stuck watching it happen.

The Wildcats opened the game with an eight-run first inning and then they added another run in the second inning for a 9-0 lead. By the middle of the 6th inning, they were trailing 10-9. The Patriots scored ten unanswered in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The explosive run was capped off by a Cam Kozeal grand slam. Millard West came back with a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at ten setting the stage for the walk-off by Tauber.

These two teams also met for the baseball Class A championship last year, the Patriots won that game.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Devon Miller
Iowa woman facing several charges after rolling car near state park
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder

Latest News

Gabe Hinrichs
A great performance by metro athletes in Class A and B at the state track meet
McKenna Mann
Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s McKenna Mann
Millard West against Creighton Prep at Tal Anderson Field
Clarity is here in state baseball tournaments with wins by Millard West and Skutt Catholic
Skutt Catholic boys state championship
Gretna and Skutt Catholic sweep soccer state championships