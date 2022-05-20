A great performance by metro athletes in Class A and B at the state track meet

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gabe Hinrichs had a great two days winning three state championships. The Elkhorn South senior finished first in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m. He doubled his state championship collection with three coming into the state meet. Also at Elkhorn South Jaci Sievers also won the 1600m by trimming 24 seconds of her time last year.

Bellevue West won the boys 4x100m, Kat Beachler from Millard North won the girls shot put. Jaylen Lloyd added to his haul, after winning a state title in the triple jump he won the 100m by four-hundredths of a second. In the 400m Tyson baker from Fremont won by three-tenths of a second, Sadie Millard from Millard West won by almost a second. In Class B Sydney Stodden out of Elkhorn North won the 400m by a slim margin, only five-thousandths of a second.

