Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Saturday, potentially frosty Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a more than 20 degree drop from Thursday to Friday we’ll be even cooler through the weekend. Saturday will be chilly, a high of 57 with showers on and off through the day, mainly in the morning.

Saturday AM showers (wowt)

Showers ending in the afternoon (wowt)

Some late afternoon/early evening sun will help us get to our forecast highs but the day will also be breezy. Not the nest day for the outdoors!

Weekend forecast (wowt)

By Sunday morning we’ll be watching the temperature closely with a concern for frost in some areas. The Metro likely stays just above the threshold with a low in the upper 30s... but mid 30s may work into NW Iowa. It won’t hurt to cover frost-sensitive plants in your garden!

Sunday morning frost potential (wowt)

We’ll rebound to a high in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon, the nicest day of the weekend. Showers and cool conditions are here for the start of the work week as highs fall back to the 50s on Monday! Showers will persist into Tuesday and from there a drier and warmer forecast builds in by the end of the work week.

Rain chances (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

