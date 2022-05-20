Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Saturday, potentially frosty Sunday morning

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a more than 20 degree drop from Thursday to Friday we’ll be even cooler through the weekend. Saturday will be chilly, a high of 57 with showers on and off through the day, mainly in the morning.

Saturday AM showers
Saturday AM showers(wowt)
Showers ending in the afternoon
Showers ending in the afternoon(wowt)

Some late afternoon/early evening sun will help us get to our forecast highs but the day will also be breezy. Not the nest day for the outdoors!

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(wowt)

By Sunday morning we’ll be watching the temperature closely with a concern for frost in some areas. The Metro likely stays just above the threshold with a low in the upper 30s... but mid 30s may work into NW Iowa. It won’t hurt to cover frost-sensitive plants in your garden!

Sunday morning frost potential
Sunday morning frost potential(wowt)

We’ll rebound to a high in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon, the nicest day of the weekend. Showers and cool conditions are here for the start of the work week as highs fall back to the 50s on Monday! Showers will persist into Tuesday and from there a drier and warmer forecast builds in by the end of the work week.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Omaha neighbors voice frustrations over overgrown public property now eyesore

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air settles in for the weekend
Severe T-Storm Watch
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms along a Thursday night cold front
Storm cleanup in northeast Kansas
Storm cleanup in northeast Kansas
Record Heat Today
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat this afternoon, storm chance tonight