Advertisement

Election 2022 update: Douglas County Sheriff primary sees Gonzales, Hanson facing off in November

Greg Gonzalez, left, and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Greg Gonzalez, left, and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the November general election.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final Douglas County ballots before canvassing were counted Friday and further solidified who will be facing off in November in the race for sheriff.

Fewer than 1,000 provisional ballots and some miscellaneous ballots were counted on May 20.

These ballots further reduced the gap between the two Democratic candidates and saw former OPD Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez winning the close race against Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson:

  • Gonzalez: 21,592 votes
  • Hudson: 20,160 votes
ELECTION RESULTS
2022 Nebraska Primary Election

On the Republican side, the latest numbers further reinforced OPD Sergeant Aaron Hanson as the winning candidate. The gap in that race widened to more than 27,300 votes on Friday.

Hanson defeated retired OPD Lieutenant George Merithew, who made headlines recently after he was ticketed for driving 107 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.

  • Hanson: 36,457 votes
  • Merithew: 9,089 votes

The winners of each race will square off in the November general election.

Friday’s numbers are the last update expected from the Douglas County Election Commission, which expects all its primary results will be certified later this month.

The election canvass is scheduled to be completed on May 26, at which time the election results will be official.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Caleb Walter
Drunk driver nearly hits children, arrested in Iowa

Latest News

New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
Medical marijuana lawsuit challenging Nebraska referendum requirements
BREAKING: ACLU & Nebraskans for medical marijuana lawsuit
BREAKING: ACLU & Nebraskans for medical marijuana lawsuit
Gov. Ricketts considering applicants to fill District 31 vacancy