Election 2022 update: Douglas County Sheriff primary sees Gonzales, Hanson facing off in November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final Douglas County ballots before canvassing were counted Friday and further solidified who will be facing off in November in the race for sheriff.

Fewer than 1,000 provisional ballots and some miscellaneous ballots were counted on May 20.

These ballots further reduced the gap between the two Democratic candidates and saw former OPD Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez winning the close race against Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson:

Gonzalez: 21,592 votes

Hudson: 20,160 votes

On the Republican side, the latest numbers further reinforced OPD Sergeant Aaron Hanson as the winning candidate. The gap in that race widened to more than 27,300 votes on Friday.

Hanson defeated retired OPD Lieutenant George Merithew, who made headlines recently after he was ticketed for driving 107 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.

Hanson: 36,457 votes

Merithew: 9,089 votes

The winners of each race will square off in the November general election.

Friday’s numbers are the last update expected from the Douglas County Election Commission, which expects all its primary results will be certified later this month.

The election canvass is scheduled to be completed on May 26, at which time the election results will be official.

