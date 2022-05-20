Benson Plant Rescue looking for new permanent location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For almost a quarter of a century, the Benson Plant Rescue has worked to save plants as well as help the environment.

Now the plant rescue has a new temporary location while they work to find another, permanent home.

For about 10 years the Benson Plant Rescue was located near 72nd and Maple. But after losing their lease, the plant rescue is now located on 55th and Northwest Radial Highway. It’s a new location with the same mission: To keep plants out of the landfill.

“A lot of places they just push plants, and push plants, and what doesn’t get sold just ends up going out to the dump and creating methane,” said Dr. David Hilber with Benson Plant Rescue.

The plants also serve another purpose, helping provide food for those in need.

“Part of the proceeds of the plant rescue help subsidize the produce rescue. We are distributing approximately 40 tons or more of rescued produce to a series of nonprofits and refugee families.”

Dr. David Hibler started the plant resuce 24 years ago. The new location is easier for people to find, but he’s looking for a more permant home.

“We’ve just recently moved into a temporary location here while we’re waiting for results on our application for a shovel-ready capital grant. If that comes through we will be building a new location out in the Keystone area.”

Debra and Jon Germer have been shopping at the plant rescue for five years, they bleive in the mission of keeping plants out of the landfill.

“If we can save them and support a good cause at the same time that’s a win-win,” the Germers said. “It taught me a lot about plants, on how to plant them and where to plant them.”

People are still dropping off plants to be recycled. Dr. Hilbler says they can be saved. The operation started when Hibler noticed some old plants back in 1999.

“I saw some ratty-looking plants out in a drug store and temporary greenhouses out on 90th street. Asked the manager what was happening to them, he said they were on the way to the dumpster. I said how would you like to haul them off for free he thought that was a great idea, that’s basically how the rescue started.”

Dr. Hibleer says the plan is to continue to work in the community, helping the enviroment and helping to feed those in need.

Hibler believes the Benson Plant Rescue is one of the largest plant organizations in Nebraska, with more than 3,000 members, more than 5,000 on their e-mail list and more than 8,000 Facebook followers.

