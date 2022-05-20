Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s McKenna Mann

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a turbulent season and a turbulent state championship game for Skutt Catholic girls soccer. A ton of adversity and the team never slowed down pushing through all of it. Monday night against Norris, they played the majority of the game down a player thanks to a red card. One that was given to a very important player, the Skyhawks starting goalkeeper.

She was sent to the bench and McKenna Mann who just started playing the position recently went into the game. The moment McKenna realized this was happening she froze, processing what was happening. It was the last thing she expected. Not to mention McKenna missed most of the season with mono, not exactly in an ideal rythmn.

From that point on each team scored twice forcing overtime and a shootout. McKenna wasn’t pleased allowing two goals but with the way she handled the shootout, Skutt won yet another state championship. Head Coach John Carlson explained how she impacted the crucial moment, first she takes up a good amount of space with her height and reach. That shrinks the area shooters have to hit. Plus McKenna got a hand on the first shot showing Norris they needed to be very precise. Sure enough, dealing with all that they hit the outside of the post and that was the difference-maker.

