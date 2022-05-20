American Craft Beer Week: First ever PourFest supporting local Nebraska companies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pour Craft Beer & Spirits will host the first ever PourFest on Saturday. The outdoor festival near 70th and Pioneers Boulevard is designed to showcase local beers, live bands and will even have a food truck.

Pour Craft Beer & Spirits owner Josh Fiedler said the goal of PourFest is to support local companies as much as possible.

“We live and breathe local, everything about this fest has been put on through local businesses and the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild,” Fiedler said. “Supporting local supports the community as a whole which has always been an important part about our mission.”

Fiedler said the event has already raised more than $6,000 towards the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild. According to Fiedler, the guild has created more than 4,000 jobs in Nebraska and has supported the 68 breweries across the state.

The event is from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are not required.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.