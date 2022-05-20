Advertisement

6 First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible along a cold front Thursday night

Emily's Thursday late night forecast
By Rusty Lord, David Koeller and Emily Roehler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of E Nebraska and W Iowa until 3 AM, including the Metro. The main storm threats are 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts:

Storms keep mainly W of the Metro until 10 PM with an arrival time into the Metro between 10-11 PM. Storms will still hold the potential for 1″ hail, strong winds, and heavy rain as they move through.

By midnight the main storm threat is E of the Metro and will stay mainly over W Iowa into early Friday AM... A few storms may develop over SE Nebraska and SW Iowa after midnight with a more limited severe threat before moving E before sunrise.

