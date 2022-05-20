6 First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible along a cold front Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of E Nebraska and W Iowa until 3 AM, including the Metro. The main storm threats are 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts:

Severe T-Storm Watch (wowt)

Storms keep mainly W of the Metro until 10 PM with an arrival time into the Metro between 10-11 PM. Storms will still hold the potential for 1″ hail, strong winds, and heavy rain as they move through.

10 PM storms (wowt)

11 PM storms (wowt)

By midnight the main storm threat is E of the Metro and will stay mainly over W Iowa into early Friday AM... A few storms may develop over SE Nebraska and SW Iowa after midnight with a more limited severe threat before moving E before sunrise.

12 AM storms (wowt)

2:30 AM storms (wowt)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.