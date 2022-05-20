Advertisement

20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.(Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is facing charges in the death of his 2-month-old child, police said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in reference to an infant that was not breathing. Deputies arrived on the scene and tried to resuscitate the child, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Scheffler, the father of the baby. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Amherst Jail and is being held without bond.

Police did not provide further details on the investigation but said it is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead...
Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder
Dale Hickman
Omaha man sentenced for animal cruelty after authorities find dozens of cats living in filth
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Caleb Walter
Drunk driver nearly hits children, arrested in Iowa

Latest News

Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama next to primates
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
Greg Gonzalez, left, and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election 2022 update: Douglas County Sheriff primary sees Gonzales, Hanson facing off in November