Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat this afternoon, storm chance tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mild start in the 60s will turn into a record breaking afternoon for many. The record high today is 94 degrees set in 1934. I have 95 in the forecast for the Omaha metro this afternoon but thankfully it won’t be all that humid to go along with it.

Record Heat Today
Record Heat Today(WOWT)
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Southwest wind gusts up to 35 mph are likely as well today helping to warm us up.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Later tonight after 9pm, we’ll have a cold front moving through the area bringing a chance of storms. Those storms could easily strengthen as they develop and bring with a chance for severe weather for some of our Iowa counties.

9pm Cold Front
9pm Cold Front(WOWT)

The best threat of severe weather will be in our Iowa counties mostly north of I-80 where wind and hail will be our main threats.

Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

Behind the front, cooler and windy conditions will settle in overnight into Friday. With a little clearing we should be able to jump into the lower 70s for highs.

More clouds are then likely Saturday along with some spotty showers. That should keep us even cooler. Highs may really struggle to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Crime tape
OPD: Robbery, attempted robbery at nearby gas stations just minutes apart
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

Latest News

Thursday highs
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A hot Thursday ahead of our next cold front
Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant Wednesday weather before some heat returns
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight