Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat this afternoon, storm chance tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mild start in the 60s will turn into a record breaking afternoon for many. The record high today is 94 degrees set in 1934. I have 95 in the forecast for the Omaha metro this afternoon but thankfully it won’t be all that humid to go along with it.

Record Heat Today (WOWT)

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Southwest wind gusts up to 35 mph are likely as well today helping to warm us up.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Later tonight after 9pm, we’ll have a cold front moving through the area bringing a chance of storms. Those storms could easily strengthen as they develop and bring with a chance for severe weather for some of our Iowa counties.

9pm Cold Front (WOWT)

The best threat of severe weather will be in our Iowa counties mostly north of I-80 where wind and hail will be our main threats.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Behind the front, cooler and windy conditions will settle in overnight into Friday. With a little clearing we should be able to jump into the lower 70s for highs.

More clouds are then likely Saturday along with some spotty showers. That should keep us even cooler. Highs may really struggle to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

