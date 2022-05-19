Advertisement

Multiple accidents on Omaha interstates cause headaches for drivers Thursday morning

By Jaret Lansford
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Around 8:20 Thursday morning, a multi-vehicle accident happened on I-80 westbound near the L Street interchange.

I-80 crash near L Street
I-80 crash near L Street(WOWT)

It involved a semi and several other vehicles.

Stop-and-go traffic has been in place on westbound I-80 all the way past 96th Street at times in the aftermath.

Impacts have stretched onto I-680 too with the crash happening close to the interchange with I-80.

Another accident happened around 8:40 AM on southbound I-680 near the Maple Street interchange.

Accident at I-680 and Maple
Accident at I-680 and Maple(WOWT)

This one has resulted in the left lane being blocked and traffic slowdowns in the approach to the interchange.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Crime tape
OPD: Robbery, attempted robbery at nearby gas stations just minutes apart
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

Latest News

Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job
Caleb Walter
Drunk driver nearly hits children, man arrested in Iowa
Rusty's Morning Forecast
What Nebraskans should and should not do when looking for baby formula