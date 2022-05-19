Multiple accidents on Omaha interstates cause headaches for drivers Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Around 8:20 Thursday morning, a multi-vehicle accident happened on I-80 westbound near the L Street interchange.

I-80 crash near L Street (WOWT)

It involved a semi and several other vehicles.

Stop-and-go traffic has been in place on westbound I-80 all the way past 96th Street at times in the aftermath.

Impacts have stretched onto I-680 too with the crash happening close to the interchange with I-80.

Another accident happened around 8:40 AM on southbound I-680 near the Maple Street interchange.

Accident at I-680 and Maple (WOWT)

This one has resulted in the left lane being blocked and traffic slowdowns in the approach to the interchange.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.