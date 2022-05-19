Lincoln Police investigating homicide at 28th and F Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 57-year-old was killed near 28th and F Streets Thursday morning.

Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two men fighting around 6:30 a.m. LPD said officers located a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive. Responding officers attempted life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

This is an active crime scene and LPD Crime Scene Investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence. A police presence will remain while the scene is processed.

“We ask the public to avoid the area so our members can investigate this case,” Lincoln Police said in a news release. “This is an evolving investigation in which details are still being pieced together.”

Police are still conducting interviews and there is no suspect in custody.

This is Lincoln’s first homicide of the year.

The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police officers. (KOLN)

