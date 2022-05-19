Advertisement

Lincoln Police investigating homicide at 28th and F Streets

Lincoln Police have blocked of the area of 28th and F Streets with police tape while they...
Lincoln Police have blocked of the area of 28th and F Streets with police tape while they investigate a homicide.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 57-year-old was killed near 28th and F Streets Thursday morning.

Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two men fighting around 6:30 a.m. LPD said officers located a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive. Responding officers attempted life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

This is an active crime scene and LPD Crime Scene Investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence. A police presence will remain while the scene is processed.

“We ask the public to avoid the area so our members can investigate this case,” Lincoln Police said in a news release. “This is an evolving investigation in which details are still being pieced together.”

Police are still conducting interviews and there is no suspect in custody.

This is Lincoln’s first homicide of the year.

The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police...
The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police officers.(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez
Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Devon Miller
Iowa woman facing several charges after rolling car near state park
Crime tape
OPD: Robbery, attempted robbery at nearby gas stations just minutes apart

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Thursday May 19 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations increasing in Douglas County
Brett Eldredge is coming to Omaha in July.
Brett Eldredge to headline Gene Leahy Mall grand re-opening in Omaha
I-80 crash near L Street
Multiple accidents on Omaha interstates cause headaches for drivers Thursday morning
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown