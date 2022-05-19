Judge denies alleged confession being thrown out for suspect in South Omaha murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County judge has denied a 19-year-old’s attempt to get his alleged confession to murder thrown out.

Daniel DeJaynes-Beaman was 18 years old when he was arrested for the Halloween 2021 murder of Jolene Harshbarger in South Omaha.

A police detective said he confessed to the murder during questioning in the early morning hours of November 1 after he was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to answer questions.

The defendant later filed a motion to suppress everything he said to anyone at the Omaha Police Department, claiming he didn’t properly know and understand his waiving of his rights and that his statements were not voluntary and resulted from threats, coercion, deceptions, and/or inducements from OPD.

The questioning was done on video and there is no evidence of any of that.

He also argued that his statements violated the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendments.

District Court Judge Todd O. Engleman ruled Thursday that the defendant’s statements were made knowingly and voluntarily and his rights under those amendments were not violated.

There is no date for his trial.

