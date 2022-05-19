Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooling down behind Thursday night front

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a toasty Thursday we’re watching for change! A cold front moves in Thursday night sparking storm chances mainly N of the Metro. Isolated storms along the front begin between 7-8 PM but become more likely after 9 PM.

Spotty storms along front
Spotty storms along front(wowt)

A few storms or showers could come close to the Metro, likely very short lived, between 9-11 PM. Storms will clear NW Iowa around midnight with a few storms bringing the threat for 1″ hail and 60mph wind gusts. The main severe risk stays N of the Metro.

Isolated storms Thursday night
Isolated storms Thursday night(wowt)
Slight severe risk N of Metro
Slight severe risk N of Metro(wowt)

Cloudy skies will linger into Friday morning and temperatures will fall to the 50s to start the day. We’ll cool off over 20 degrees behind the front with low 70s Friday after breaking into some afternoon sunshine. The day will be breezy but not bad once we warm up!

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

We’ll be even cooler temps through the weekend. Saturday will be chilly, a high of 55 with showers on and off through the day, mainly in the morning.

Saturday showers
Saturday showers(wowt)

By Sunday morning we’ll be watching the temperature closely with a concern for frost in some areas. The Metro likely stays just above the threshold with a low in the upper 30s... but mid 30s may work into NW Iowa. It won’t hurt to cover frost-sensitive plants garden!

Patchy frost Sunday AM
Patchy frost Sunday AM(wowt)

We’ll rebound to a high in the mid to upper 60s, the nicest day of the weekend. Showers and cool conditions are here for the start of the work week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

