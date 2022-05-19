Drunk driver nearly hits children, man arrested in Iowa

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - A man was arrested Sunday evening in Montgomery County, Iowa after allegedly hitting two children and an adult woman while drunk.

The sheriff’s office reports that Caleb L. Walter, 29, was driving erratically when it happened around 7:30 p.m.

Responding deputies were told on the way that two men were fighting after some sort of altercation.

They arrested Walter and booked him for OWI first offense which is a serious misdemeanor and disorderly conduct.

He has since been released on bond.

