Creighton professor helps discover 150,000-year-old tooth

By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton professor helped uncover a fascinating piece of history.

A fossil is estimated to be at least 131,000 years old.

The rare human remains, a tooth, was discovered inside a limestone cave in the country of Laos, which is in southeast Asia between Thailand and Vietnam.

“It is already important as the history of us as humanity just knowing this is in southeast Asia. We have a specific spot in the world once inhabited by humans or human relatives at least 150,000 years old,” said Tyler Dunn, Creighton University Professor.

Before the pandemic, Creighton University Professor Tyler Dunn would go back to Laos every year.

The tooth, a molar more specifically, was uncovered in 2018 and after much studying the science and surroundings around it, experts believe belonged to a young girl.

“You know when kids are just getting their first molar, this was one of the teeth. She was between three and a half and eight years old,” said Dunn.

Dunn is a biological anthropologist and archeologist.

The work for the last decade is inspiring and invigorating but it’s not easy to get in and out of the cave and it takes a team to navigate it.

“The a-ha factor is we’re finding amazing human history in an understudied part of the world. But the overall arching takeaway is an appreciation for diversity that exists. I’m trying to understand how we’re different so we can start talking about the similarities between everyone,” said Dunn.

The tooth is another piece to a family tree going back as far as 164,000 years ago.

Dunn believes this discovery will allow renewed excavations to take place in southeast Asia since there’s good evidence people in North America and Australia came from Asia.

