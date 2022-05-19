Clarity is here in state baseball tournaments with wins by Millard West and Skutt Catholic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are three teams still alive in both the Class A and Class B state tournaments. With Millard West beating Creighton Prep and Lincoln East beating Millard South, there will be two games Thursday at Tal Anderson field and the second one will decide the state championship.

Lincoln East was in a must-win situation against Millard South, the Patriots were not, they could afford a loss. The Spartans won 4-0 with a great performance by starting pitcher Jalen Worthley, he threw 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball. The Spartans will now play Millard West at 4 p.m. Thursday because the Wildcats beat Creighton Prep 5-1 Wednesday night. The winner of that first game Thursday between Millard West and Lincoln East will face Millard South at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

In Class B it’s a similar situation, Waverly will wait for the winner of Skutt Catholic against Elkhorn North. That scenario was setup by a 7-5 Skyhawks win Wednesday night against the Vikings. Skutt Catholic and Elkhorn North will play at 4 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the state championship at 7 p.m. that same night.

