Catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln continue record breaking trend

Lincoln Police have taken 97 reports of catalytic converter thefts this month.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a big problem in the Capital City.

So far this month, Lincoln Police have taken 97 reports of catalytic converter thefts. LPD said we could see 1,800 converter thefts by the end of the year, which is an 84% increase compared to 2021.

To help address this issue, the Lincoln Police Department has a committee composed of several officers and investigators who are taking proactive measures to combat the continued theft of converters.

On Monday, Lincoln Police arrested four people out of Kansas City who are suspected in several converter thefts and attempted thefts.

Lincoln Police offered these tips to help protect against converter thefts:

1. Know if your vehicle is a likely target. SUV’s and trucks have valuable and more easily removable catalytic converters as one can easily slide underneath. Etch your license plate number or VIN onto your converter. This may help alert a scrap dealer that it may be stolen and makes it easier to identify the owner.

2. Park in well-lit areas, regularly move your vehicle or use a closed garage.

3. Install an anti-theft device.

4. Install motion lights and/or cameras in your parking area.

Infographic from Lincoln Police showing the increasing trend of catalytic converter thefts and...
Infographic from Lincoln Police showing the increasing trend of catalytic converter thefts and a map of where they are occurring.(Lincoln Police)

