Brett Eldredge to headline Gene Leahy Mall grand re-opening in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music star Brett Eldredge will help Omaha celebrate the reopening of Gene Leahy Mall this summer.

The concert is set for the night of Saturday, July 2 — the second of a four-day celebration, Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority officials said in their RiverFront announcement Thursday morning.

The RiverFront will open at 5 p.m., with the concert set to start at 8 p.m. at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion. The Country Music Awards nominee will be joined by American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.