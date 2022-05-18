Advertisement

Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey.(Julie Bain)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALSEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Several agencies and fire departments are fighting fires in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Whitetail Fire has burned eight acres and is contained but not entirely secure. The 201 East Fire has burned 100 acres and is partially contained but still burning.

Wildfire in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest.
Wildfire in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest.(Nebraska National Forest & Grasslands)

District Ranger Julie Bain said Wednesday will be a key day and expect to make good progress. However, they are remaining cautiously optimistic due to Thursday’s red flag warnings.

Structures and private property are not at risk at this time. The Whitetail Campground and the ATV trails are closed.

District Ranger Julie Bain said five fires were started in the forest by lightning strikes at around 9 p.m. Monday. Crews were able to put out the fires. However, two of the fires re-ignited Tuesday afternoon. One is now under control, the other is still burning.

Bain said although the area recently received three inches of rain, it hasn’t been enough to recover from the ongoing dry conditions.

Forest officials say the smell of smoke could make its way into the area.

Bain thanked local businesses for providing food and lodging for the firefighters.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight
Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

Latest News

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska
Water pipes lie dormant on Don Schneider's property Friday, April 29, 2022, in Ovid, Colo. He...
Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Stove fire causes $5,000 in damage to Lincoln home
Lincoln Southwest High School
LPS: Lincoln Southwest student receiving ‘support and care’ after posting threats