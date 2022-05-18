Advertisement

Stove fire causes $5,000 in damage to Lincoln home

Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to house fire in northwest Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

According to LFR, the residents of a home in the Belmont neighborhood had a stove fire earlier in the day and thought they extinguished it, but heat from the fire had warmed wood members and burned floor joists.

When Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived, the residents had already evacuated. There was no smoke or flames seen from the outside, but thermal imaging showed high temperatures nearing 400 degrees above the stove.

The damage to the home is estimated at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight
Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

Latest News

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska
Water pipes lie dormant on Don Schneider's property Friday, April 29, 2022, in Ovid, Colo. He...
Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought
Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey
Lincoln Southwest High School
LPS: Lincoln Southwest student receiving ‘support and care’ after posting threats