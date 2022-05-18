South Omaha business owner frustrated over car thefts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A long-time South Omaha business owner says thieves have pushed him to the brink of moving but he’s not quite ready to give up.

And hopes a reward will solve the latest theft.

For almost four decades Apple Auto has been selling affordable used cars but after several thefts owner, Tom Holzapfel is tired of thieves stealing the fruits of his labor.

“I’m going stay despite this one Mike but a couple more and I’m out of here. I can only take so much,” said Holzapfel.

A 2007 Ford F-350 and trailer used to haul cars were stolen early one morning from outside Tom’s service garage a few blocks south at 41st & Q.

“Definitely, I got to get some cameras but they’ve cut them off in the past so I need to have something where they can’t ascertain the back ends of them or reach them or something,” said Holzapfel.

A nearby church has cameras that captured the truck and trailer speeding by. Tom suspects someone slipped into the dealership days before and stole a key.

“37 years here and trying to make a living the hard way and stuff like that it’s just hard to make up the loss,” said Michael Erickson.

The stolen quad cab refurbished pickup and 23-foot car hauler valued at an estimated $30,000.

This isn’t the first time this South Omaha small businessman has asked 6 On Your Side for help. A few years ago, a large trailer was stolen, and no long after our story aired police recovered it.

While hoping for a similar result the owner of Apple Auto is offering a substantial reward as a temptation for a tip that leads to the return of his truck and trailer.

“You work for months to buy nice stuff like that, and it comes up missing in one day,” said Holzapfel.

The owner’s reward of $5,000 requires that the truck and trailer haven’t been severely damaged.

If you have information on the theft contact Omaha Police.

